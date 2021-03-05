WandaVision Finale Has Agents of SHIELD Fans Freaking Out Over Major Connection

After a wonderful eight-week journey, WandaVision has already come to an end. Many questions were answered and fans learned that not everything connected in the ways they were expecting. However, many fans of Agents of SHIELD got some validation after a huge connection was revealed during the finale. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! As we suspected, Agatha Harkness's (Kathryn Hahn) book was the Darkhold. The Darkhold is a powerful book that not only played an important role in Marvel Comics, but it also made some major appearances in previous Marvel shows. One such show is Agents of SHIELD, which featured the Darkhold helping to create the Framework, the "digital hell" that tapped many of the agents into a world where they worked for Hydra. Unsurprisingly, the reappearance of the sinister book has Agents of SHIELD fans excited.

You can check out some of the Darkhold tweets from fans of both WandaVision and Agents of SHIELD below...