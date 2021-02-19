WandaVision: Is Agatha's Book the Darkhold?

✖

The seventh episode of WandaVision, "Breaking the Fourth Wall," was released on Disney+ today and featured a huge twist. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The episode ended with a reveal that fans have long suspected: Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is actually Agatha Harkness. In the comics, Agatha served as a mentor to Wanda Maximoff, but based on the very catchy tune, "Agatha All Along," it looks like she is shaping up to be the villain of the series. When Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) enters Anges' basement looking for her children, she learns the truth about her neighbor's identity. Not only does Agnes confess to being Agatha, but her basement is filled with witchy items, including a spellbook. There are many magical books in Marvel Comics, but many fans think this particular book might be the Darkhold.

The Darkhold, otherwise known as "The Shiatra Book of the Damned" or "The Book of Sins," was created when the Elder God Chthon wrote down his evil spells. At one point, Doctor Strange had possession of the book. Considering WandaVision is leading into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it is possible the Darkhold won't be in Agatha's possession for long.

In addition to the Darkhold's comics history, it's important to note that the book plays an important role in Agents of SHIELD. The book, which is made of dark matter, is used to create the Framework in season four. This led to the team living in an alternate reality in which Hydra was in control. Considering WandaVision's Hydra Soak commercial also felt like a callback to Agents of SHIELD's Framework arc, there's no reason to believe these aren't purposeful connections. The book also made an appearance in Marvel's Runaways, which could also mean Marvel is finally trying to tie their shows together.

However, there is also a chance Agatha's book is the Necronomicon, which is another book of spells that used the Darkhold as a source. In fact, this book has a history with Agatha and Wanda. The Necronomicon was one of the most powerful tomes of magic, but Wanda considered it to be evil and thought all of the copies were destroyed. However, Agatha (or at least, someone Wanda THOUGHT was Agatha) suggested Wanda use it to solve a demon problem.

Do you think Agatha's book is the Darkhold, Necronomicon, or something else? Tell us in the comments!

