WandaVision Reportedly Filming Scenes in Front of Live Studio Audience

Production on Wandavision has been underway for a week or so and now, some potential details about the Disney+ show have surfaced. Stemming from scooping ace Charles Murphy, the biggest reveal is the fact parts of the show could be filmed in front of a live studio audience. According to Murphy, bits and pieces of the show will give the show full sitcom vibes as it pays homage to the multi-camera comedies throughout the year. As with all other scoops, this should all be taken with a grain of salt, though Murphy has a proven track record. Admittedly, it helps that WandaVision director Matt Shakman previously teased the show’s sitcom tone.

“We can’t say much. It’s all pretty much on lockdown at this moment, but all we can say really is it’s a blend of classic sitcom and huge, epic Marvel action,” Shakman told Extra Butter at D23 Expo. Shakman added the show is “always surprising.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

WandaVision star Paul Bettany was also on hand at D23, where he confirmed the sitcom vibes, saying the show would then snowball into something completely else.

“Oh, I don’t think that myself or Lizzie have ever been more surprised when [Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige] pitched the idea to us,” Bettany told MTV at D23. “A, and one, I thought I was being brought in to be fired; B and two, I thought they were gonna let me down, you know, like, ‘Listen, Paul, we love you, but…’ And instead what he did was pitch this idea for a sort of six-hour movie that I would never in a million years — which is why he’s the one earning the really big bucks — have thought of. And it’s so avant-garde and weird and messed up and then moves seamlessly into more familiar territory. But the place that it starts is so odd.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

What Marvel Disney+ show are you looking forward to most? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!