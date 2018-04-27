WandaVision: Paul Bettany Promises Answers About Vision Being Alive

✖

The last time we saw Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he died. Not once but twice. First, Wanda Maximoff had to destroy the Mind Stone in his head because she was the only one powerful enough to do so. Then, Thanos essentially put him back together only to rip the stone out himself for use in the Infinity Gauntlet. Since then, the Infinity Stone that powered Vision has been completely destroyed. Still, somehow, the Vision is seemingly alive in WandaVision after his blacked out corpse was left laying in the woods of Wakanda. As it turns out, it most likely was not left behind.

Paul Bettany caught up with ComicBook.com to talk about the upcoming release of WandaVision's first two episodes on Disney+ this Friday. During the interview, he revealed that he knows exactly what happened to Vision's dead body but not whether or not it was the same body we're seeing in action throughout WandaVision. "Oh, well I know what happened to Vision's body and you're all very soon gonna know what happened to Vision's body," Bettany promised. This sparks a number of theories and bits of speculation, in itself.

According to Bettany, the most explosive episodes of WandaVision are going to come late in the season. The early episodes, however, have been getting great reactions from those who saw the first three episodes ahead of the show's launch. It does sound like WandaVision is going to be taking Marvel fans on a mysterious, slow burning thrill ride throughout its nine episode run leading straight into Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"Jac Shaeffer, the writer, has written a very intricate, elegant puzzle box and every week people are going to be, all the fans are going to be able to peel back another layer and in the end, it is not an arbitrary decision to sets it in sitcoms," WandaVision director Matt Shakman says. "So that's for sure. It will all make sense and there will be out of all of this mad insane confusion that you're seeing in the trailers, all will be explained and revealed."

