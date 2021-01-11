WandaVision: Paul Bettany Reveals Biggest Episodes (Exclusive)

✖

WandaVision has nine episodes on the way. The series is set to jump start the Marvel Cinematic Universe after more than a year away from the franchise due to unexpected delays throughout 2020. Picking up where Avengers: Endgame left off, Wanda Maximoff and The Vision will have established some sort of life for themselves which is shrouded in mystery and formatted as though it is a sitcom. The reactions to the first three episodes have been largely positive but it seems the best is yet to come. The Vision actor Paul Bettany talked with ComicBook.com, seen in the video above, where he teased which episode he thinks will spark the biggest reaction from viewers.

"Oh, wow, I think probably, yeah, somewhere in the region of seven, eight, and nine is really, you start, because think about it, right, right now what's happened is you, rather like Wanda and Vision, have found yourself dropped into a sort of idyllic 1950s black and white American suburbia and, you know, week by week," Bettany says. "You're gonna start hurdling through the decades of the American century and, well, much like Vision, you're probably gonna go, 'Something's not right in this town, something wrong is happening in this town.' And I think that's gonna be really fun for the audience but I think that when you get full awareness of what the hell is going on in this place is probably somewhere in the region of seven and eight and then you need some big battles and you're gonna get 'em."

While the early episodes seem to be building WandaVision up slowly, the explosion from that build sounds quite promising.

Director Matt Shakman did not want to pick which episode would specifically be te one generate all of that buzz, perhaps that of WandaVision's Disney+ cousin The Mandalorian when Baby Yoda took the world by storm. "Who could predict such a thing? I mean, the Baby Yoda reveal was so amazing," Shakman says. "I loved that as a viewer. I was so excited about it. And then the recent Luke reveal at the end of Season 2, incredible. Those guys have done a brilliant job. Hats off to them, for sure. But no, I would never be so bold as to say that we had a Baby Yoda moment. But we certainly, we're trying to tell a story that is about these two amazing characters. These characters that have made an indelible impression despite having relatively little screen time over the last you know, four or five films. You know, when they're, you're competing in these Avengers movies for attention with all these different characters and all these different storylines. The fact that Vision and Wanda have been such a powerful, you know, duo."

In the end, Shakman promises a story focused deeply on two characters, which might be exactly what Wanda and Vision fans have been hoping for as the duo has been limited to supporting roles in often crowded ensemble films. "I am certainly with their love story and then we're able to tell this amazing story," Shakman says. "This romance over nine episodes but also an adventure story, a mystery, a thriller, and a comedy. It's going to all these different places. So, whether you have one Baby Yoda moment or a bunch of smaller Baby Yoda moments, the ultimate thing for me as a storyteller is that the cumulative power of these nine episodes is a really satisfying journey. And that people will be pulled in from beginning to end.""

Are you excited for WandaVision? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! For more WandaVision updates, including ComicBook.com's full interview with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, tune into the Phase Zero podcast which launches this Friday!

WandaVision premieres its first two episodes on Disney+ this Friday.