Wandavision: First Reactions Released Online
Disney+ is looking to jump into the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a bang, following the adventures of Wanda Maximoff and The Vision in the upcoming television series of WandaVision, and reviewers who have witnessed the first episodes of the new series are sharing their thoughts online! Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wanda finds herself in a domestic relationship with the Vision, who has been mysteriously resurrected following his death at the hand of the Mad Titan, Thanos. Wandavision marks the opening salvo for Disney+'s television series that will further explore the MCU!
The series itself remains very enigmatic, with Wanda and the Vision seemingly finding themselves bouncing around different "sitcom-style" experiences as they attempt to discover just what is happening in their new lives. With the show promising to bring in other Marvel Comics' characters such as Monica Rambeau, aka Captain Marvel, fans can definitely expect some big surprises from the latest entry of the MCU. Disney+ has already made more than a few waves with the launch of their Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian, and it is exciting to see how they will build on the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with these new shows that follow the Avengers, and their villains, alike!
Tense And Gripping
We knew #WandaVision was going to offer a much different view of the MCU, and boy does it. Much of the sitcom setup of the show makes the reality of the situation moments incredibly tense and gripping.— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 9, 2021
Unlike Anything Seen Before From The MCU
#WandaVision is truly unlike anything the MCU has put out before. I can’t emphasize that enough.
It is a blast to watch. It is so committed to the sitcom structure of story telling that it feels like a bold risk - but it pays off and builds a mystery.
It is awesome. pic.twitter.com/NbGBsGLfmc— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021
Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany are tremendous together in #WandaVision. Their chemistry comes through brilliantly and they are a blast to watch. Bettany is especially having a good time & it shows.
There is so much heart, fun, mystery, and darkness between #Wanda and #TheVision. pic.twitter.com/GCIJKBvB73— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021
A Big Swing For The MCU
Have seen the first 3 episodes of #Wandavision and *LOVE* how big of a swing @MarvelStudios is taking with the series. The reason the #MCU is king of the hill is @Kevfeige’s amazing leadership and willingness to take risks like what you'll see in 'Wandavision'. pic.twitter.com/EgUUUxXudh— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 9, 2021
Everything I Wanted And More
WandaVision is everything I wanted it to be and more. It is not a parody or snarky take on classic sitcoms. It’s the most respectful, sincere celebration of that art form that I’ve seen.... ever?— Brett White (@brettwhite) January 9, 2021
The Most Ambitious Thing Marvel Has Ever Done
I saw three episodes of WandaVision and I am hooked. They really go for it.— Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 9, 2021
This has to be one of the most ambitious (also weirdest) things Marvel’s ever done, and this is the studio that had 300 superheroes in their last movie.
The Perfect Introduction
Charles Murphy's thoughts on the first three episodes of #WandaVision. pic.twitter.com/9W5gqSOT7J— Murphy's Multiverse (@MultiverseMurph) January 9, 2021
A Fantastic Creative Spin
The first 3 episodes of WANDAVISION are a fantastic creative spin on the sitcom format that makes way for a very intriguing season debut.
Truly new ground for Marvel with inventive filmmaking that makes each episode special. pic.twitter.com/pMe6uGUX3t— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 9, 2021
Delightfully Trippy
The entire cast of #WandaVision is great and fully commited to the stylized approach but Elizabeth Olsen’s performance is truly outstanding and one of those “Man, if awards shows weren't snobby about superhero stuff, she would likely get an Emmy nomination” situations.— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 9, 2021
Nothing Short Of Brilliant
#WandaVision is nothing short of BRILLIANT. EASILY the MCU's boldest, most original & innovative venture thus far. The true genius comes from Jac Schaeffer's smart, sharp, witty, script & Bettany & Olsen's electric performances. I had the biggest smile on my face the whole time. pic.twitter.com/exu8m5Dtp9— Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 9, 2021
Fun, Clever, And Marvel-Ous
WandaVision - it’s a gas! After screening the first 3 episodes, I’m hooked! Fun, clever, and Marvel-ous, the quirky 30-minute sitcom style leaves you wanting another episode each time.#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/HHuTj93cdf— Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) January 9, 2021