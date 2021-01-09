Wandavision: First Reactions Released Online

Disney+ is looking to jump into the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a bang, following the adventures of Wanda Maximoff and The Vision in the upcoming television series of WandaVision, and reviewers who have witnessed the first episodes of the new series are sharing their thoughts online! Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wanda finds herself in a domestic relationship with the Vision, who has been mysteriously resurrected following his death at the hand of the Mad Titan, Thanos. Wandavision marks the opening salvo for Disney+'s television series that will further explore the MCU!

The series itself remains very enigmatic, with Wanda and the Vision seemingly finding themselves bouncing around different "sitcom-style" experiences as they attempt to discover just what is happening in their new lives. With the show promising to bring in other Marvel Comics' characters such as Monica Rambeau, aka Captain Marvel, fans can definitely expect some big surprises from the latest entry of the MCU. Disney+ has already made more than a few waves with the launch of their Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian, and it is exciting to see how they will build on the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with these new shows that follow the Avengers, and their villains, alike!

