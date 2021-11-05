WandaVision: Two Post-Credits Scenes Explained

✖

The series finale of WandaVision has arrived and, like the previous couple of episodes, this last installment does include a post-credits scene. However, unlike those other editions of WandaVision, the finale actually includes two scenes after the conclusion of the main episode. If you stopped watching after the first scene that took place during the credits, you're going to want to go back and wait for all of the credits to end, because that final scene is the more important of the two when it comes to Wanda's story. Allow us to explain.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the series finale of WandaVision! Continue reading at your own risk...

The first of the two credits scenes in WandaVision takes place in Westview, showing the aftermath of the battle between Wanda and Agatha. The town has been restored to normal, Wanda is gone, and Hayward is being arrested. Monica and Jimmy Woo have a brief exchange that hints at him potentially having a bigger MCU role in the future. When Monica is brought into the theater for a debrief, the agent that talks with her reveals herself to be a Skrull, saying that an old friend of Monica's mother needs to see her up in space. She's talking about Nick Fury, though she doesn't explicitly say his name. This likely sets up the storyline for Captain Marvel 2, as well as the Secret Invasion series.

Credits scene number two deals directly with Wanda and sets up her story arc in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Wanda is seen sitting on the steps of a cabin out in the mountains in the middle of nowhere, clearly staying away from people as she figures out how to control her magic. She goes inside to make some tea and the camera pans to her bedroom, where we see Wanda's astral projection studying the Darkhold, learning about her powers. While flipping through the book, she hears the voices of her sons, crying for help, teasing that they could still be alive somewhere.

This will lead straight into the Doctor Strange sequel, though the story of that film isn't known just yet.

What did you think of the series finale of WandaVision? Are you excited for what was set up in the post-credits scenes? Let us know in the comments!

Watch WandaVision on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.