WandaVision Actress Elizabeth Olsen Reveals the "Witchy" Gift She Got From Co-Star Kathryn Hahn

WandaVision aired its buzzworthy and genre-bending nine episodes earlier this year, ushering in an entirely new era of storytelling for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series mashed up the stories of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany) with the tropes of more than a half-century of sitcoms, all while plunging both characters into a new status quo. Among that was finally giving Wanda her proper Scarlet Witch superhero name and costume, as well as introducing her first major foe in the form of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). In a recent interview with Glamour, Olsen spoke about the experience of working alongside Hahn on the series, and even revealed that her co-star gave her a "witchy gift" when the series wrapped — a box of crystals and magical stones.

“It was this beautiful, weird little box of treasures," Olsen explained.

Olsen also revealed Hahn had a positive outlook on Wanda and Agatha being such powerful witch characters, especially juxtaposed with the historical perception of witches.

“Kathryn Hahn, was so delicious to work with!” Olsen shared. “She really was like, ‘We are witches. How amazing is that? Like, we are these powerful women who men are terrified by, and they had to murder us because they were so scared of our power and our temptation and everything that is so mysterious about being a woman. Women were weaponised, so to have this ownership of witches, again, is really fun!”

That bond between Olsen and Hahn was definitely reflected with Wanda and Agatha onscreen, and according to WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer, there's still a potential for that dynamic to strengthen later on.

“In the early stages, she functioned as more of a mentor, and then as we got into the room and started really legitimately breaking the episodes, it became clear that having more of a proper antagonist would serve the structure really well, so she increasingly moved in that direction," Schaeffer explained in an interview with ET last month. "But we didn't lose sight of the potential for her to be a mentor and a teacher and a partner and a confidant. All of that still infused all of their scenes together. And we like to say that there's a version of the story where Wanda and Agatha walk off into the sunset together, you know? You could kind of see it, and I think that led to better writing for the two of them, those gray tones in there.”

