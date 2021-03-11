WandaVision Writer Jac Schaeffer Teases Future Bond for Scarlet Witch and Agatha Harkness

✖

Jac Schaeffer is teasing a future bond between the newly revealed Scarlet Witch and Agatha Harkens. The WandaVision writer had an interview with ET where she hints that fans will not have seen the last of Agatha and Wanda together. That finale revealed that Scarlet Witch bested her teacher by turning that rune lesson against her. In the end, Wanda decided to keep Agatha prisoner in Westview until she needed her again. It’s pretty clear that Kathryn Hahn’s character is absolutely going to return in another MCU vehicle, maybe even as soon as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, that’s for the future, and it was important for Schaeffer and her team to be able to close the door on Wanda’s full story for this series. That means, no Thelma and Louise for the two magical ladies for now.

“There was a lot of conversation about that kind of thing. It's very hard to write supervillains in any of these properties because you want them to feel fully realized. In my opinion, the secret is you have to identify with them. If you can understand their POV, then you sympathize with them, and then it's more complex and you're more engaged and that's the way to do it,” The head writer explained.

“So, the sort of low hanging fruit of, "She wants the power to bring her mom back" -- like that kind of thing -- sure, we explored that. But everything felt like too much of a detour. It felt like enough that she shoplifts power," Schaeffer continued. "That's what she does, and she's good at it. And Kathryn is such a tremendous performer that it's clear there's more there, but that's not for this story. This is Wanda's story. So, I'm pleased that we didn't tack on a super-objective.”

She added, “In the early stages, she functioned as more of a mentor, and then as we got into the room and started really legitimately breaking the episodes, it became clear that having more of a proper antagonist would serve the structure really well, so she increasingly moved in that direction. But we didn't lose sight of the potential for her to be a mentor and a teacher and a partner and a confidant. All of that still infused all of their scenes together. And we like to say that there's a version of the story where Wanda and Agatha walk off into the sunset together, you know? You could kind of see it, and I think that led to better writing for the two of them, those gray tones in there.”

For now, the entire franchise looks towards the inevitable fireworks in the Doctor Strange sequel. You can bet there will be more magical wildness in that film, and maybe some more Agnes puns.

How did you enjoy the WandaVision finale? Let us know down in the comments!