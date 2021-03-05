WandaVision Finale Has Marvel Fans Celebrating Scarlet Witch's Official Debut
At long last, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has become the Scarlet Witch. That much isn't even a spoiler at this point — it's been confirmed by Kevin Feige in the lead-up to WandaVision, and the character even saw a vision of her future during a flashback sequence in Episode 8. Now, Maximoff is officially the Scarlet Witch — bearing the title of the magical legend Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) has spent the past three episodes warning viewers of.
Suffice to say, fans are hyped over the final transformation — so much so, WandaVision and Scarlet Witch discourse has been dominating Twitter trends all of Friday.
"Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I'm not even sure we've said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch," Feige previously said at CCXP.
"What does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? And that's what we play into in this show, in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future Phase 4 of the MCU."
Keep scrolling to see what WandaVision fans are saying!
Wanda's Story
#WandaVision— Deadpool (@ITSWADEWILSON) March 5, 2021
This was Wanda’s story. This wasn’t about busting open the multiverse or bringing in the devil. This was about developing and introducing the Scarlet Witch. This was about giving this broken character a chance to heal. So remember that before you speak on the finale pic.twitter.com/6M3XmhpD9I
Crimson for Days
The Scarlet Witch pic.twitter.com/oHJauYuEfe— best of elizabeth olsen (@eolsenarchive) March 5, 2021
Destiny
#Wandavisionfinale #Wandavision Spoiler











The final episode showed us the final stage of grief: Acceptance. Wanda Maximoff accepted the death of Vision and her kids. She accepted the cost of being a hero. She accepted her destiny as the Scarlet Witch. pic.twitter.com/BPxXhCCXxI
Just Getting Started
#WandaVisionFinale SPOILERS





Wanda fulfilled her destiny and became the Scarlet Witch. That’s what #WandaVision was about. It was all about establishing her as a character and built up her future in the MCU. Her new chapter has just begun. pic.twitter.com/rKKsLAVtbm— alias - WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) March 5, 2021
Breathtaking
#WandaVisionFinale SPOILERS





Witnessing the Rise of the Scarlet Witch was absolutely BREATHTAKING. pic.twitter.com/YCZDfdzhCC— alias - WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) March 5, 2021
Supremacy
#WandaVisionFinale SPOILERS











SCARLET WITCH SUPREMACY ❤️
God is a woman. pic.twitter.com/XNtjfFbOFn
That's It
#WandaVisionFinale SPOILERS





Wanda’s new Scarlet Witch suit + headpiece. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/tCbu7ucaFw— alias - WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) March 5, 2021
Bad. Ass.
cw // #WandaVisionFinale #WandaVision SPOILERS





The rise of the Scarlet Witch, but make it 10000000x more badass pic.twitter.com/ERw3pztYjA
Speechless
SPOILER WANDAVISION EPISODE 9





i don’t even have words to describe this scene. this is only the beginning of The Scarlet Witch. #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/oe5vns1nIO
Living Legend
And so the most powerful being of the Universe, which got an entire chapter of the Darkhold dedicated to her, whose powers are more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme ones, is born.— Francesca ᱬ (@framaximoff93) March 5, 2021
HAIL TO THE SUPREME, THE ONE AND ONLY, THE MYTH HERSELF, SCARLET WITCH #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/72gTEIZT3b
WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.
What'd you think of Marvel's debut television series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
