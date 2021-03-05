WandaVision Finale Has Marvel Fans Celebrating Scarlet Witch's Official Debut

By Adam Barnhardt

At long last, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has become the Scarlet Witch. That much isn't even a spoiler at this point — it's been confirmed by Kevin Feige in the lead-up to WandaVision, and the character even saw a vision of her future during a flashback sequence in Episode 8. Now, Maximoff is officially the Scarlet Witch — bearing the title of the magical legend Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) has spent the past three episodes warning viewers of.

Suffice to say, fans are hyped over the final transformation — so much so, WandaVision and Scarlet Witch discourse has been dominating Twitter trends all of Friday.

"Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I'm not even sure we've said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch," Feige previously said at CCXP.

"What does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? And that's what we play into in this show, in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future Phase 4 of the MCU."

Wanda's Story

Crimson for Days

Destiny

Just Getting Started

Breathtaking

Supremacy

That's It

Bad. Ass.

Speechless

Living Legend

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What'd you think of Marvel's debut television series?

