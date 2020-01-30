WandaVision Star Paul Bettany Drank Himself at Sundance

The Sundance Film Festival is currently taking place in Utah and has seen many celebrities in attendance. One big name to show up for their latest film is Paul Bettany, the actor best known to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans for playing Vision. According to Variety, Bettany’s new film, Uncle Frank, was just bought at Sundance by Amazon Studios for $12 million. The movie was directed by True Blood and Six Feet Under creator, Alan Ball, and also features Sophia Lillis, Peter Macdissi, Judy Greer, Steve Zahn, Lois Smith, Margo Martindale, Stephen Root, and Lois Smith. Bettany may not be in Utah for Marvel reasons, but that’s not stopping him from getting reminders of Vision everywhere he goes. In fact, he took to Instagram this week to share a photo of himself drinking a coffee that featured his character’s face.

“I forgot to post this. I got handed a coffee at Sundance,” Bettany wrote.

Bettany will soon be seen on Disney+ in one of the streaming service’s first Marvel Studios series, WandaVision. It was revealed earlier this month that the show’s release date was being bumped up to this year, so fans will be treated to the show much earlier than previously expected.

In addition to Bettany, the show is set to star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. The new series will also feature Marvel alums Kat Dennings (Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World) and Randall Park (Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp) as well as MCU newbie, Kathryn Hahn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Transparent). The whole cast was previously interviewed by Entertainment Weekly and teased what fans can expect from the show.

“It is a mash-up between American sitcoms throughout the decades and Marvel film with these characters,” Olsen teased.

“That’s where it starts,” Bettany explained, “and then it sort of snowballs into an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love.”

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ this year. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.