WandaVision's White Vision Almost Debuted in Avengers: Infinity War

In WandaVision's final episodes, Paul Bettany's Vision had been resurrected, in a sense. The body which once housed the mind of the Vision since Avengers: Age of Ultron was essentially unplugged in the final moments of Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos plucked the Mind Stone out of it. As the story goes, that human-shaped computer was obtained by SWORD and experimented on as seen in WandaVision, resulting in the all-white version of Vision coming to life without any of the character's memories. According to Bettany, the debut of White Vision was considered for those final moments of the third Avengers movie.

"Kevin and I are about the same age. How old is Kevin? A bit younger than me? Maybe he's a year younger," Bettany started saying in an interview with Playlist. "I have many friends around this age, for whom White Vision was like a big deal for them in the '70s. So Kevin and I had been talking about that for years. But I can't remember the moment. I suspected something when we talked about draining my character of color in Avengers: Infinity War."

Now, it is unclear when any form of Vision will return. "I don’t have a contract. I don’t know that. I don’t know that at all,” Bettany said. “And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn’t look like that happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that.”

Still, Bettany is looking ahead to more work as Vision should it present itself. WandaVision developed the character in ways the Marvel Cinematic Universe had not previously called for. "There’s a famous panel, famous for Marvel fans, of Vision crying," Bettany recalled. "And he says is, 'Even a robot can cry.' There’s this day, and he realizes he’s crying. And I’m like, 'What if we put that in? And we have this moment of Pinocchio becoming a real boy? Which is going to feel like a triumph.' And that’s the thing about Marvel and all of those people, is the best idea wins. Through all of these years, I love that Lizzie and I have only ever respected each other and have fun working with each other. I mean, it was a great job, man."

