The War of the Realms Kills Yet Another Asgardian

War of the Realms is continuing to march across the Marvel Comics universe, and it appears to have claimed another Asgardian fan-favorite in the process.

Spoilers for Asgardians of the Galaxy #10 below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue saw the remaining members of the Asgardians of the Galaxy fighting against Heven’s angels, as the battle carried out into Nairobi, Kenya. Among them was Skurge, who was very excited to live up to his name of “The Executioner”.

At one point in the fight, while defending Throg, Skurge got injured by a bolt of energy, but refused to give up the fight. This led to him and Angela drawing the angels back into Heven with the help of his battle ax.

As the angels came back to Heven, they began to attack Skurge for the ax, and his injuries quickly grew more severe. Skurge did not seem too horribly affected by this though, remarking that he could “still wreak havoc” even as a fallen Asgardian.

The issue went on, and Skurge’s fate was not made abundantly clear. That is, until Skurge woke up in Valhalla — to his utter surprise.

Even with the several Asgardian deaths that War of the Realms has brought thus far, fans will surely be surprised by Skurge’s apparent demise. While it’s unclear exactly what the future will hold for the event, his death certainly adds to the impact of everything that has happened thus far.

“I can say certainly everything I’ve done on Thor has been building towards this,” War of the Realms writer Jason Aaron previously told ComicBook.com. “And it will dramatically change Thor’s status quo, and the status quo for kind of all those characters around him. Then I’m wrapping up my Thor run kind of right after that. Also, everything that I’ve been doing now will be building into Avengers, so it’ll have big ramifications not just for the Thor corner of the Marvel Universe, but for the bigger gooey center of the Marvel Universe, as well.”

“I don’t want to spoil too much, but there will be a relationship between Midgard and Asgard that we have not seen before, and it’s going to go both ways,” Marvel Chief C.B. Cebulski says of War of the Realms. “So, now that the denizens of Earth are a little bit more aware of everything that’s going on in Asgard with Thor and everything that’s happened and that there are all these creatures up there, there’s more of an awareness that’s going to affect everything going forward. There will be pieces of the story that are left behind on Earth, that we’re going to be following up with, with the series starting over the summer.”