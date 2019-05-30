Watch 3 Seconds From Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie

Just a few days ago, we shared a viral video released by comics publisher Skybound Entertainment that featured one second of footage from each of the dozens of episodes of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Now, a fan has taken it upon themselves to give a similar look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in a new video that features 3 seconds from each of the 22 MCU movies, from Iron Man through Avengers: Endgame. Spoilers on, of course, although it might be hard to get a bead on exactly what is getting spoiled for you before the next movie takes over your screen.

You can see the video above — and we will say this for it: YouTuber “Minimal Shame, No Apologies,” who created the video, clealrly has a sense of humor, including not just the big “hell yeah” moments from action scenes but also beats like The Avengers eating shawarma and Iron Man sitting next to a suit of armor on Harley’s garage couch. That said, they did manage to keep some of the most iconic moments in play, from the “We are Groot” scene in Guardians of the Galaxy to Iron Man’s Hulkbuster armor getting a workout in Age of Ultron. And, yes, it ends more or less with the shots you would expect it to end with from Endgame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Spider-Man: Far From Home coming soon and a new slate of Marvel movies expected to be announced this summer, this video represents the totality of the “Infinity Saga,” and it’s likely that material teased in the next few movies will end up providing plenty of clues as to what fans should be looking for when they want to create similar videos in another five or ten years when they next big mega-story is told.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home is due out July 2nd.