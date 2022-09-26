Werewolf By Night First Reactions Confirm Elsa Bloodstone's Debut

Elsa Bloodstone is just days away from officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The social embargo for Marvel's Werewolf by Night lifted Sunday night, with many critics confirming Laura Donnelly's portrayal of Bloodstone in the special. Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm the casting, with Donnelly even appearing at D23 Expo earlier this month as a yet-to-be-revealed Marvel character.

Previous speculation pointed to Donnelly either playing Bloodstone or Vampire by Night, a vampiric character related to Gael Garcia Bernal's Jack Russell.

Who is Elsa Bloodstone?

Elsa Bloodstone is one of the most prominent monster hunters in the entire Marvel canon, taking after her lesser-known father Ulysses. She's relatively new to the stable, first appearing is a self-titled mini-series released in 2001. Since then, she's become closely associated with the monsters in Marvel lore, even leading the Legion of Monsters at various times.

As many of the first reactions also pointed out, the special could also serve as the springboard into a bonafide horror or monster corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios producer Brian Gay teased the introduction of more monsters in future Marvel projects.

"I think one of the very cool things about the special is it's just peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU, right? So there's not just the monsters that are part of Werewolf by Night, but the ones that were up on the wall, there's some of that artwork as well," the executive recently told The Direct. "What all this lends to is the idea that for centuries there have been monsters within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they've been being tracked or hunted or kept at bay by these hunters."

What is Werewolf by Night about?

Marvel's official synopsis for the special can be found below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

