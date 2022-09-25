Werewolf by Night Producer Confirms More Monsters Will Appear in the MCU

Werewolf by Night will serve as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first earnest foray into horror. As a nod to pulpy horror films like the Universal Monsters and beyond, the holiday special will feature the franchise debut of the eponymous lycanthrope, Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), and Man-Thing. As it turns out, those are the only horror-centric characters that will be making their arrival in the MCU in the near future.

In an interview with The Direct, Marvel producer Brian Gay confirmed Werewolf by Night is just the beginning of the franchise's "monster" outings.

"I think one of the very cool things about the special is it's just peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU, right? So there's not just the monsters that are part of Werewolf by Night, but the ones that were up on the wall, there's some of that artwork as well," the executive told the site. "What all this lends to is the idea that for centuries there have been monsters within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they've been being tracked or hunted or kept at bay by these hunters."

Gay added that he doesn't know when, exactly, those monsters will return before confirming they would, in fact, return.

"And I think, well, we don't know exactly where they'll pop up next, the idea is that, with this wide swath of different species and types, they're going to pop up again. You're going to see these guys in different ways, of course.

What's the Legion of Monsters?

With Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing involved in the special, it's pretty evident the MCU is heading towards some kind of Legion of Monsters-style team-up. First appearing in Silver Age Marvel zines, the Legion of Monsters is exactly what it sounds like—a team made up of Marvel's various monstrous characters. Man-Thing has virtually always been a part of the team with Bloodstone taking the reins in recent years. Other members of the roster throughout the ages have included Manphibian, Morbius, N'Kantu the Living Mummy, Werewolf by Night, ghost Rider, FrankenCastle, and Satana.

Marvel's official synopsis for the special can be found below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th. What other characters do you hope to see appear in the upcoming special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!