Wesley Snipes Teases Blade

Many Marvel fans remember Wesley Snipes classic take on Blade, the Daywalker who hunts down the creatures of the night, and many have also expressed interest in the actor and the character making a return to the big screen someday. Snipes has also teased a few different discussions about doing exactly that, and while his newest image isn’t any confirmation of a new project, it did suggest that the character is definitely on his mind at the moment.

Snipes posted a photo of himself as Blade on his motorcycle and ready to dish out some punishment to any vampire that gets in his way. Along with the image, he wrote “Caption this… #BLADE”, and it didn’t take fans long to start responding with calls to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, we have no idea if that is something that can happen or not, though Snipes revealed last summer that he had been in talks with Marvel about some sort of project with the character. Since then nothing has come to fruition, but perhaps there is some movement on it behind the scenes.

“There’s a lot of pieces that have to come together,” Snipes told Vice. “I mean wow. Who’s that guy?” And one that can overcome everybody’s preconceived idea of who Blade is supposed to be. Skill-wise, there’s not a lot of guys out there that dance, that do the martial arts, that act well and can have that Blade flavor. Not a lot of chocolate guys out there. If they’re gonna go chocolate. If they’re gonna go vanilla… ehhhh, I don’t know. Non-traditional casting: I’m with it. I’ve been a beneficiary of it. I don’t know if it would be good for marketing but you never know. So, yeah, it’s a tough one. And they gotta be in shape and have some sex appeal. F-cking Blade has some sex appeal. Maybe you know somebody I don’t. I don’t know.”

Now fans did get a little hope of a Blade series thanks to the recent announcement of Hulu’s Helstrom and Ghost Rider series, which teased a Spirits of Vengeance side of the Marvel Universe, and that could very well include Blade. If that were to happen, would they recast someone as Blade there or bring Snipes back?

Marvel could also just do a Blade 4 as a one-off, but that seems less than likely, and if they were going to introduce the character to the big screen it would seem they would at least want it somewhat connected to their immensely popular MCU.

What do you want from Blade? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!