Who Dies In Doctor Strange 2?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness told us right up front in the title that it wouldn't be a lighthearted story. With Evil Dead director Sam Raimi at the helm, everyone expected a little death and mayhem – and trailers for Doctor Strange 2 have certainly hinted as much. Fans have been buzzing about a clearly undead Doctor Strange that appears in the movie – as well as the seeming return of "Zombie Wanda" from the What If...? animated series. So with death hanging in the air, fans have been ready to see some major losses in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Below you'll find the full SPOILER list of which characters don't make it out alive. Here is everyone that dies in Doctor Strange 2 (in order):

Defender Strange (Photo: Marvel Studios) The first one to go in the film is the "Defender Strange" that America Chavez teamed up with... and was ultimately betrayed by. Defender Strange dies fighting one of the demonic monsters the Scarlet Witch summoned to hunt America, while in the plane of reality containing the Book of Vishanti. prevnext

Kamar-Taj (Most of It) (Photo: MarvelDSign) When Scarlet Witch doesn't persuade Doctor Strange to surrender America Chavez to her, she goes to Kamar-Taj to take the girl by force. The Masters of the Mystic Arts try to defend against Wanda – and most of them die trying. Kamar-Taj rebuilds by the end of the film – but man, a lot of lives are lost in the "Battle of Kamar-Taj". prevnext

Black Bolt (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) The Earth-838 variant of Black Bolt (Anson Mount) is the first Illuminati member to die... horribly. Wanda uses her reality-altering power to pull a Matrix move and erase Black Bolt's mouth from his face. The King of the Inhumans ends up blowing his own skull out when the power of his sonic voice backfires. prevnext

Mr. Fantastic We lose John Krasinski's Reed Richards just as quickly as we got him. Despite his attempts to be a mediator, Earth-838 Reed can't convince Wanda to stand down and shreds his elastic body into spaghetti strands. Hopefully, we get more of Krasinski's Mr. Fantastic down the line? prevnext

Captain Carter (Photo: Disney+) What If...? hero Captain Peggy Carter is part of the Earth-838 Illuminati – until Wanda telekinetically tosses Peggy's shield straight through her midsection, cutting her in half during battle. prevnext

Captain Marvel (Photo: Marvel Studios) Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) is the one who becomes Captain Marvel on Earth-838, and she certainly knows how to use the powers! Maria gives Wanda a run for her money but eventually gets stunned just long enough for Wanda to telekinetically drop one of those big Illuminati HQ statues right on her face. prevnext

Professor X (Photo: 20th Century Studios) Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) tries to get inside Wanda's head and separate the physical body of Wanda of Earth-838 from the psychic grip Scarlet Witch of Earth-616 is using to remote pilot her body. Unfortunately for Charles, Scarlet Witch wins the mental game of cat-and-mouse and violently snaps Xavier's neck within the Astral Plane, thereby killing his physical body. prevnext

Evil Strange (Photo: Marvel Studios) In the third act of Multiverse of Madness, Scarlet Witch captures America Chavez and uses her power to send Doctor Strange and the Illuminati scientist version of Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) to a desolate reality where a Strange variant destroyed the world through his use of the Darkhold. That "Evil Strange" ends up fighting MCU Strange (using magical musical notes no less) and is ultimately killed when he's blown out a window of the Evil Sanctum Santorum and is impaled on the fence below. prevnext