Doctor Strange 2: Post Credit Scenes Explained

In case it wasn't clear, we're talking spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below! As is the case with every new Marvel Studios release there's something after the credits roll on the latest movie from the House of Ideas, two in fact, but only one of them has any real bearing on what will come next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We're pulling back the curtain on both below and digging in to what it might mean moving forward. Once again, full spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness follow!

As the film itself concludes we find Doctor Strange succumbing to the powers of having handled the Darkhold, a third eye now popping open on his forehead. In the first post-credit scene, Strange is once again walking down a New York street when someone from behind him calls out his name. Standing there is none other than Academy Award winner Charlize Theron as Clea, the half-Faltine and half-Dark Dimension being that in the pages of Marvel Comics was a partner and then wife of Stephen Strange. Clea tells Stephen that he "caused an incursion" and "You're going to help me fix it," before cutting a hole in reality and revealing the Dark Dimension on the other side. Stephen approaches, throws his cloak over his shoulder and reveals the third eye in his forehead, joining her for the journey. It's a moment that seems primed to tee up the next adventure for the character.

The film's post-credit scene is one of a more humorous nature. In the film when Doctor Strange and America Chavez first arrive on Earth-838, the young hero remarks on a food she found on the earth, pizza balls. She reveals that food is free, or at least she thinks so, only to find that the man she stole the pizza balls from, Bruce Campbell as Pizza Papa, is expecting payment. Stephen casts a spell on him that makes his own hand beat him up (reminiscent of Campbell's role in Evil Dead 2) for three weeks. In the post-credit scene Campbell is still being beaten by his hand before it stops, he begins to laugh and looks directly at camera shouting "It's over!"

And that's it! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' post-credit scenes are both major and a comedic payoff. The film also concludes with a title card that says "Doctor Strange Will Return." When that film might get made is a big question mark though as there was a six year gap in-between the first and second Doctor Strange movies.