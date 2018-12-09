Sebastian Stan Teases Marvel’s Winter Soldier And Falcon TV Series

It’s a good time to be a Marvel Studios fan! After a full week of trailers including Captain Marvel and the reveal of Avengers: Endgame, there’s a lot to look forward to in the future. And then there’s the upcoming limited series set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service.

There are plans for series featuring fan-favorite characters like Loki, Scarlet Witch, and Vision, but recent rumors have also mentioned the Winter Soldier and Falcon being the focus of their own teamup show. Now Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan are backing up those claims in a recent interview with Omelete.

When asked about the potential team up series, Stan tried to deflect but may have given some juicy hints at the upcoming series.

“I think what you’re referring to is a 1980’s film that he and I will be starring in, where I’m going to have really long hair and do this,” said Stan, jokingly rolling up his sleeves.

The interviewer for Omelete suggested that Marvel Studios and Disney+ would try to invoke a vibe similar to Starsky & Hutch for the series, Stan agreed.

“Yeah, exactly, it’s going to be like Starsky & Hutch, Miami Vice. That’s the thing. You’ll see,” Stan replied.

It’s not clear what Marvel Studios considers a priority for the streaming service, but studio president Kevin Feige did offer a tease of what he wants to see on Disney+ in the future.

“Well, it’s not a hundred percent complete yet, so there’s only so much I’m allowed to say, or so much they even tell me,” Feige said to the Hollywood Reporter. “But Paul [Greengrass] mentioned the streaming service, and I think that is something that we’re going to be adding content to, which is exciting. I love your analogy with the campfire, right? As many people as you can get around the campfire and tell stories.

“Campfires can be different: We are going to tell stories for the streaming service that we wouldn’t be able to tell in a theatrical experience — a longer-form narrative, that’s what comics are, it’s about as longform a narrative as exists. But also maintaining that theatrical experience, which is our bread and butter, and the lines around the block, if you’re lucky.”

Disney+ is scheduled to debut later in 2019, though there’s no word yet on when the Marvel Studios projects will debut.