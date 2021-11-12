X-Men ’97 Cast Revealed

Today, as part of Disney’s Disney+ Day event, Marvel Studios announced its first X-Men project, which is reviving X-Men: The Animated Series. The revival’s title, X-Men ’97, suggests the revival will pick up right where the original series ended in 1997. To that end, Marvel.com confirmed that several members of the X-Men: The Animated Series cast are returning for the new Marvel Studios series. That includes Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, and Christopher Britton. However, while some of these voice actors will reprise their original roles, some will be taking on new characters in X-Men ’97.

X-Men ’97 will also add some new members to the voice cast. Those include Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and AJ LoCascio.

“This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios,” says Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios says on an episode of the This Week in Marvel pocast. “What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the ’90s. That iconic style that has its roots in Chris Claremont, and is celebrated in Jim Lee, and then again in The Animated Series. Over the years, as we’ve met with so many filmmakers who have come in to pitch on various projects, the touchstone that we hear over and over again is X-Men: The Animated Series.”

“As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series,” adds Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios. “Everyone that is making X-Men ’97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That’s the responsibility.”

The article also reveals that Beau DeMayo is the head writer and executive producer of X-Men ’97. Jake Castorena is the supervising director and Charley Feldman is the supervising producer. Original X-Men: The Animated Series producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald and director Larry Houston are consulting on X-Men ’97.

What do you think of X-Men ’97 bringing back members of the X-Men: The Animated Series cast? Let us know what you think in the comments section. X-Men ’97 premieres on Disney+.