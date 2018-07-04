Fan Creates ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Posters in Marvel Studios Style

The X-Men movie series may be culminating with the release of X-Men: Dark Phoenix next year, but if 20th Century Fox’s deal with Disney goes through, the X-Men will have a bright future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, one X-Men movie fan couldn’t wait for that crossover moment to occur, and decided to give X-Men: Dark Phoenix a Marvel Studios makeover with this poster artwork:

These one sheets by Fabio Rodrigues perfectly capture the signature style of a Marvel Studios film. The ensemble cast presented in photoshopped polish, and “stacked” arrangement, defines pretty much every MCU movie poster going back to Iron Man in 2008. Details like having the villain framed at the top, or various vehicles or tech appearing in the background, just go to show that Rodrigues is a true fan of the Marvel brand – or at the very least, a successful convert of Marvel Studios’ marketing, as so many of us probably are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s actually sad about this, is that these fan posters are better than so many of the one-sheets that the X-Men franchise has become infamous for. Many fans still discuss the embarrassingly bad posters for X-Men: First Class, which saw pieces of young Xavier (James McAvoy) and young magneto (Michael Fassbender) awkwardly photoshopped into silhouettes of their elder counterparts. While Days of Future Past put out some of the series’ best posters, Apocalypse was pretty lazy and forgettable with its artwork. So far, Dark Phoenix‘s promotional images (specifically Games of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner as a fiery version of Phoenix/Jean Grey) have been stunning, so one can only hope that the official one-sheets for the film are, as well. If Fox needs help with them, we know there’s at least one person the studio can contact for a good design (Rodrigues).

Here’s the synopsis for X-Men: Dark Phoenix:

“Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world.”

The X-Men movie universe will continue when X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2, 2019. An X-Force movie is also in development at this time.