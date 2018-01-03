X-Men Star Ellen Page Announces She’s Married

X-Men movie star Ellen Page has gleefully announced she is now married.

Page, who appeared in X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: The Last Stand as Kitty Pryde, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announcement her marriage. “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page wrote, also tagging Emma Portner in the caption.

Check out the photo and announcement below!

Portner, a dancer and choreographer, is best known for her work on Justin Bieber’s music videos and has performed in his Purpose World Tour.

Outside of X-Men: Days of Future Past, Page is best known for roles in Juno, Inception, and Hard Candy. The announcement is a positive boost for the actress who recently came forward, accusing X-Men movie producer Brett Ratner of sexually harassing her and other women in Hollywood. “I want them to not have power anymore. I want them to sit and think about who they are without their lawyers, their millions, their fancy cars, houses upon houses, their ‘playboy’ status and swagger,” Page wrote in a Facebook post.

Congratulations to Page and Portner on their marriage!