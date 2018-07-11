Is ‘X-Men: Extermination’ Bringing ‘The Gifted’s Strucker Kids to the Marvel Universe?

It looks like the Strucker children from FOX’s X-Men television series The Gifted may be making their way into the Marvel Comics universe in the upcoming event Extermination.

Extermination artist Pepe Larraz shared some of his artwork from the series to Twitter. The panels show a young girl and young boy who are drawn similarly enough to assume they are related. The children are harassed by a sign-wielding anti-mutant protester until the girl activates her power to throw up what looks like a kind of force shield.

Larraz tweeted the artwork out with the question, “But who are these kids?” Take a look below:

Fans who have been watching The Gifted could make the educated guess that these children are Lauren and Andy Strucker, the lead characters played by Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White on the FOX series. Like the children in Larraz’s artwork, the Struckers are young mutant siblings living in a world that fears and hates them. The young girl in the artwork also seems to share Lauren mutant power, the ability to generate a force shields.

The idea that Marvel could introduce the Struckers actually makes a lot of sense with what we know about Extermination so far. The event is primarily being billed as the culmination of the story of the All-New X-Men, the time-displaced original X-Men who are currently being featured in X-Men Blue.

However, the cover to Extermination #2 revealed that Ahab will be the villain of the series — or at least one villain of the series — and the cover also showed the original five X-Men as Hounds, the mutant-hunting mutants that Ahab controls in the “Days of Future Past” timeline. A version of Ahab, played by Garret Dillahunt, was a major antagonist in the first season of The Gifted, where he created the Hounds and forced the Strucker children into a live-action version of the Hounds’ uniforms.

Lauren and Andy Strucker are characters originally created for The Gifted, though they come from the lineage of the Marvel Comics villains known as Fenris, aka Andrea and Andreas von Strucker. In the Marvel Comics universe, Fenris are the children of Hydra leader Baron Wolfgang von Strucker. In the world of The Gifted, they were mutant terrorists.

Lauren and Andy are the great-grandchildren of Andrea. They inherited Fenris’ powers, including the ability to become much more powerful while in contact with each other.

Extermination #1 goes on sale in August.