X-Men Fan Art Imagines Taron Egerton as the MCU’s Wolverine

Marvel Studios has recently begun integrating mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Fans have been waiting for the X-Men to show up in some form to team up with the Avengers. One name that keeps getting thrown in the ring to replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine is Taron Egerton. The actor has been a fan favorite to play Weapon X due to his height and acting prowess, and now he's been transformed into the character. One Marvel fan has created a cool concept that shows Egerton as the MCU's Wolverine.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink, revealed a new piece of fan art that shows Egerton as the next Wolverine. The actor gets Wolverine's classic look with a black and yellow costume, but the artist opts to give him stubble instead of mutton chops. You can check out the X-Men fan art below!

Egerton previously hinted at having meetings with Marvel Studios when asked about those Wolverine fan castings. The actor gave some pretty vague answers, but it's definitely safe to say that he's in the running for a role in the MCU. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the actor played coy about the fan casting.

"I don't think it would be wrong to say that," Egerton said. "I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well, because Hugh [Jackman] is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it."

Back in August, Jackman shut down the idea of returning to the role he made so iconic. In an interview with Jakes Takes, the actor revealed that he hadn't had any talks with Kevin Feige.

"I'm hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he explained. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

