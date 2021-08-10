Hugh Jackman Speaks Out On Possible Wolverine Return With Marvel Studios

✖

Hugh Jackman is addressing the fan theories and other rumors of his part in the Marvel Studios multiverse. It seems like every possibility is wide open now with Loki blowing the MCU’s status quo up. But, in a conversation with Jake’s Takes, Jackman isn’t going to be stepping into that Wolverine costume any time soon. He told the host that there’s been no email from Kevin Feige yet, and frankly, it might stay that way. Fans have seen Ryan Reynolds absolutely angle for a reunion with the Logan star for a few years now. But, nothing has come of that but a few pranks. As of right now, the X-Men are coming to the Marvel Studios movies at some point, but that probably won’t see a grizzled Jackman with claws. Now, all of this should include the caveat that even if Feige had contacted Jackman, he wouldn’t be telling the world about it. Spider-Man: No Way Home’s plot details and setup are basically an open secret at this point. However, the company line from Feige all the way over to Andrew Garfield is that nothing is going on. Check out what Jackman had to say down below.

“I’m hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table,” he explained. “Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything’s I’m joking, please.”

When speaking to MTV News back in 2018, the Wolverine actor talked about how he decided it was time to put his claws down.

"When I saw Deadpool, I was like, wow that's cool. It's just a matter of time. It's a bit like you're at the greatest party you've ever been at, you've been dancing for an hour and a half, and then you're just like 'It's time, ok. If I stay any longer, it's gonna get ugly.' It's like, it's time,” he began. ”And on the way home, someone calls you and goes 'THEY JUST PUT MICHAEL JACKSON ON! YOU GOTTA GET BACK HERE!' And a little part of you goes, 'I like Michael Jackson,' but then you just go, I want to go to bed."

Do you think we’ll see Jackman as Wolverine again? Let us know down in the comments!