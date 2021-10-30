X-Men: First Class Star Wants Another Shot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Reboot

Edi Gathegi is currently promoting his upcoming Netflix movie, The Harder They Fall, a new western that’s also set to star Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and more. Gathegi is known for an array of roles ranging from Laurent in Twilight to Darwin in X-Men: First Class. In fact, during his press tour, the actor has been asked about his character’s death in the X-Men film. The fate of Darwin has always been a sore spot for fans considering he’s supposed to be virtually indestructible, and the actor agrees that he got short-changed. During a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Gathegi spoke about being open to returning to Marvel now that the X-Men will likely get rebooted in the MCU.

“Darwin was done quite dirty,” Gathegi told PopCulture. “This is the mutant whose superpower is that he can’t die and he adapts to survive. And even in the comics, he dies and regenerates. In some ways, I feel like his story is unfinished, but I’m a fan of Marvel. I love all the stuff that they do. And if there was a place for me in the future, of course, I would be excited to potentially join.”

“It’s always a pinch-yourself moment when you’re working on an expensive, highly produced production because things are practical,” he added of X-Men: First Class. The headquarters that they’re training us out of, it felt like we were in the real FBI… Not FBI because it’s England, but their version.”

Gathegi also recently spoke with ComicBook.com and expressed similar sentiments about Darwin’s death.

“I loved Darwin. He became my favorite. It was always about Wolverine for me, and then when I learned about Darwin, I said, ‘Wait a minute. This dude is a G. He adapts to survive. He cannot die. He’s fought the Hulk and transported to space because he was dying. And he’s died and regenerated. Oh my God, there’s so many possibilities,’” Gathegi said. “And visually, as a filmmaker, you can put him in all sorts of situations and just watch him adapt. And that’s really fun because a film is a visual medium. So yeah, I thought that was a huge miss, killing Darwin, and I think Darwin does deserve redemption.”

X-Men: First Class will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning November 5th. You can catch Edi Gathegi in The Harder They Fall on Netflix on November 3rd.