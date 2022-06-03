X-Men: Hellfire Gala First Look Includes a Secret Classified Character

Marvel’s best-dressed mutants, superheroes, and villains are all gathered for the second annual Hellfire Gala. However, the first look at X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 reveals there is one character who is being kept a secret until the issue debuts in July. Last year’s Hellfire Gala dramatically changed the Marvel Universe after the Quiet Council helped terraform Mars, allowing the citizens of Arakko to find a new home in the stars. Instead of taking place as a massive crossover event across the X-Men line of titles, this year’s Hellfire Gala is condensed into a one-shot from writer Gerry Duggan and artists C.F. Villa, Matteo Lolli, Russell Dauterman, and Kris Anka.

So who could this mystery character be? Unfortunately, there aren’t many clues to their identity, but the page that features the classified artwork comes from Russell Dauterman, who helped design many of the different fashion outfits on display at the Hellfire Gala. As Emma Frost raises her glass to toast the festivities, the camera angle pans to show Steve Rogers and Tony Stark in the crowd. Next to them is a black bard with the word “Classified” written in red. This most likely means the secret character is an invited guest to the Hellfire Gala. While it could be another hero or villain, we also have to remember that real-world celebrities also took part in last year’s event, such as Marvel Studios President and Marvel Chief Creative Office Kevin Feige.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Part of the Hellfire Gala will include the unveiling of a new X-Men team. Similar to last year, fans had the opportunity to cast their vote to select the final member of the team. Some of the Marvel characters found in the preview include Clea, the new Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Doom, Spider-Man, Magik, The Five, Bishop, Cyclops, Professor X, Forge, Kate Pryde, and Moira MacTaggert, former friend to Krakoa and now a sworn enemy, looming large.

You can check out the solicitation and first look at X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 below.

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by KRIS ANKA, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, MATTEO LOLLI, & C.F. VILLA

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

Promo Variant Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

At last year’s gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. This time around, they’ll once again set out to bring radical transformation to the Marvel Universe and are inviting every super hero on the planet to witness it. And when an uninvited guest crashes the party, the chaos that ensues will cause cracks in the very foundation of Krakoa and lead directly into the biggest Marvel story of the year– Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti’s JUDGMENT DAY! All that plus the reveal of the new X-Men lineup and the winner of the mega-popular X-Men fan vote. The seeds for what’s to come in the X-Men franchise over the next few years are planted right here!

First Look #1

First Look #2

First Look #3

First Look #4

First Look #5

First Look #6