Marvel Reveals First Look at the X-Men’s Next Hellfire Gala

The Hellfire Gala is coming back for Year 2, except this time the X-Men event will take place in an oversized one-shot instead of a sprawling crossover event. The first look at X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 comes from the cover illustrated by Russell Dauterman, with the current team of X-Men featured in their most fashionable clothing. Dauterman will be joined by X-Men writer Gerry Duggan and artists Matteo Lolli, C.F. Villa, and Kris Anka as they deliver 72 pages loaded with high-stakes drama, shocking character developments, and more of the superhero fashion fans came to enjoy from last year’s event.

Some of the developments Marvel promises in X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 includes uninvited party crashers, the reveal of the new X-Men lineup, the winner of the popular X-Men fan vote, and a buildup to the summer blockbuster event series Judgment Day by Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti. Last year’s Hellfire Gala saw Marvel’s mutants transform Mars into Planet Arakko and claim it as their own, along with Scarlet Witch’s death and the Trial of Magneto. This year’s Hellfire Gala will look to redefine the X-Men’s place in the Marvel Universe with ramifications that will be felt for years to come.

“Last summer your host Emma Frost invited you to celebrate Krakoa with some fireworks. This year, it’s about celebrating mutantdom’s friendship with humanity,” Duggan explained. “Once again, we have a murderer’s row of talent crafting a one-shot with revelations that will chart the biggest stories in the Marvel Universe. All that, and meet a new team of X-Men.”

Details on X-Men: Hellfire Gala will be revealed in May’s Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1. A brand-new Marvel hero named Bloodline will also be introduced in a story by writer Danny Lore and artist Karen Darboe.

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 goes on sale June 29th. The cover and solicitation can be found below.

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by MATTEO LOLLI, C.F. VILLA, KRIS ANKA, & RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 6/29

At last year’s gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. This time around, they’ll once again set out to bring radical transformation to the Marvel Universe and are inviting every super hero on the planet to witness it. And when an uninvited guest crashes the party, the chaos that ensues will cause cracks in the very foundation of Krakoa and lead directly into the biggest Marvel story of the year– Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti’s JUDGMENT DAY! All that plus the reveal of the new X-Men lineup and the winner of the mega-popular X-Men fan vote. The seeds for what’s to come in the X-Men franchise over the next few years are planted right here!