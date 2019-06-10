Marvel Studios Reportedly in No Rush to Reboot X-Men After Dark Phoenix

It sounds like Marvel Cinematic Universe fans shouldn’t expect to see the X-Men appear anytime in the near future. A report from behind-the-scenes of Dark Phoenix‘s disappointing debut suggests that Marvel Studios isn’t in any hurry to bring the X-Men back to the big screen following this underwhelming bow for Fox franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the X-Men are expected to add another decade the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s lifespan, but — with so little heat left on the film franchise after Dark Phoenix — Kevin Feige and his team are willing to take it slow with Marvel’s mutant heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There is no rush to bring the X-Men to the marketplace after this,” an unnamed producer says. “And when they come back, it’s going to extend Marvel’s run another 10 years.”

Dark Phoenix opened in theaters this weekend to less than stellar reviews and the lowest opening weekend box office total ever for one of the X-Men movies. The film is expected to lose over $100 million for the studio. On top of all that, the film also has a glaring plot hole that seems to ignore the events, particularly the ending, of X-Men: Apocalypse.

ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis gave it a mixed review, saying “In the end, Dark Phoenix is not the conclusion fans of the X-Men franchise might have been hoping for and it doesn’t make much of an effort to tie every narrative thread into a nice bow as the franchise is probably coming to an end here. It’s a bit behind its time. Still, the movie is fun and safe movie for fans of the characters to watch in a theater with a bass-heavy sound system, and leaves the key characters well enough to remember them fondly.”

In Dark Phoenix, “The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she’s hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey’s new abilities to rule the galaxy.”

What did you think of Dark Phoenix? Are you hoping to see the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Dark Phoenix is now playing in theaters.