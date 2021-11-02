X-Men: Marvel Adds SPOILERS to the Quiet Council

When the X-Men left society to turn the island nation of Krakoa into the new home for all mutants, one of their first decisions was to form the Quiet Council. This group of 12 individuals rule over Krakoa as the governing body of the nation, making sure everyone stays in line and the land doesn’t descend into chaos. The Quiet Council lost two members – Apocalypse and Jean Grey/Marvel Girl – in the fallout from the X-Men crossover event X of Swords, and the newest event, Inferno, has drafted two surprising members to take their place.

Warning: Spoilers below for Inferno #2

The four-part Inferno miniseries is a culmination of writer Jonathan Hickman’s tenure on the X-Men franchise. It looks to wrap up some of the dangling plotlines established in 2019’s House of X and Powers of X. Perhaps the biggest bombshell to come out of the dual series was the revelation that X-Men ally Moira MacTaggert was secretly a mutant all along. Born with the power of reincarnation, Moira has lived many lives as she’s worked to ensure the survival of the mutant race. However, in one of her first lives she developed a cure for the mutant gene, which put her in the crosshairs of Mystique’s lover Destiny.

Moira, Charles Xavier and Magneto have worked behind the scenes to prevent Destiny’s resurrection, but Inferno #1 concluded with the reveal that Destiny is now alive again on Krakoa. Inferno #2 showed how Mystique impersonated both Professor X and Magneto to retrieve samples of Destiny’s DNA and trick The Five into resurrecting her. Alive once again, the Quiet Council holds a vote to determine if Destiny will join their ranks, which Mystique cleverly rigs in their favor.

Xavier, Magneto and Moira quickly move to vote someone into the Quiet Council that they trust. However, beforehand they try to recruit Emma Frost to their side by letting her in on Moira’s secret. Unfortunately, that doesn’t go as well as they had assumed, and it’s unclear if they’ve made an enemy of the White Queen or not. Still needing someone they can trust, another vote is held by the Quiet Council. Villains like Mister Sinister, Mystique, Sebastian Shaw and Destiny vote “No,” while Xavier, Magneto, Exodus, Storm, Kate Pryde, Nightcrawler, Emma Frost vote “Yes.” It’s here that the final new member of the Quiet Council is revealed to be longtime X-Man, Colossus.

The addition of Colossus puts the Quiet Council at three members from Len Wein and Dave Cockrum’s Giant-Size X-Men #1 from 1975. The odds may appear to have shifted back in the favor of Krakoa’s secret trinity, but Mystique and Destiny are not to be underestimated. They’ve already proven their savvy by orchestrating events in the background. Also, with the miniseries titled “Inferno,” there is still reason to believe Krakoa can and will be burned to the ground by its conclusion. With two issues remaining, a lot can still happen to set up the non-Hickman era for the X-Men in 2022 and beyond.

