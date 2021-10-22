X-Men Movies Producer Simon Kinberg Reveals His Hopes for Marvel’s Reboot

Marvel Studios is finally getting its chance to incorporate the beloved X-Men characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There has been no word as to when the characters will start appearing in the franchise, or when Marvel Studios will release an actual X-Men film, but it’s safe to assume that this iteration of the X-Men will look a lot different than what we saw from 20th Century Fox. A new era of live-action X-Men is upon us and former X-Men producer Simon Kinberg is excited to see what Marvel Studios has in store.

Kinberg spent years helping put together the X-Men franchise at Fox, which included multiple iterations of quite a few popular characters. He even directed Dark Phoenix, one of Fox’s very last X-Men films. With Kevin Feige now taking over as the de facto X-Men producer, Sinberg talked with CBR.com about what the future might hold for Marvel’s mutants.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“But there’s also a part of me that feels like I’m really interested to see what they will do with it, to make it different if I’m not a part of it, or even if I am a part of it,” Kinberg explained. “Not to sound bombastic, but it’s a little bit like Shakespeare, where a million people have played Hamlet. There’s been tons of fascinating versions of Hamlet. I myself started with the original X-Men cast and then went into the First Class cast and then put them together in a movie and split them back up again and did something very different with Logan than what we were doing with Wolverine and the X-Men mainline franchise. So there’s just so many different ways you can go tonally and cast-wise.”

“I’m excited to see what they do,” Kinberg continued, referring to Feige and Marvel Studios’ take on the X-Men. “I don’t have any hopes for what they do. I know it’s gonna be cool because everything they do is cool and smart and really well thought-out. As a fan of the comics and as a fan of Marvel movies, I literally can’t wait. So yeah, I’d certainly be open to being involved. If not, will be first in line and wildly excited to see what they do.”

Marvel Studios gained the rights to both the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters when Disney purchased Fox, and both sets of characters are in the company’s long-term plans. The Fantastic Four will arrive in the MCU first, at least when it comes to standalone movies, as Marvel has already announced an F4 film from Spider-Man director Jon Watts.

What do you hope to see from Marvel Studios’ take on the X-Men? Lets us know in the comments!