X-Men Actor Nicholas Hoult Auditioned for Beast With a Family Guy Impression

Getting cast in a Marvel movie requires a certain level of talent. For Nicholas Hoult, taking over the role of Beast in the X-Men franchise after it had been previously fulfilled by Kelsey Grammar, getting cast in a Marvel movie meant showing off some Family Guy impressions. The actor who debuted as the blue mutant in X-Men: First Class before reprising it in a trio of films which followed recently opened up about the casting process for the X-Men movies in an interview with GQ. By the sound of it, Hoult went through an unconventional experience!

"Matthew Vaughn asked me to do a couple of takes in an American accent as you kind of saw the character. But then also do a take doing an impression of Stewie Griffin from Family Guy," Hoult said. Fortunately, he was familiar with the character. "I had watched a lot of Family Guy in my teen years growing up, so I was like, 'OK, I think I've got a pretty good impression of Stewie Griffin lined up,'" the actor laughed. "And so I did a whole version of the take as Stewie Griffin and sent it off. So maybe that helped me get the part? I don't know."

As for whether or not Hoult will ever play Beast again is unknown. Disney's acquisition of Fox seems to indicate the X-Men properties will be starting over as a means to be integrated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which has not operated in the same cinematic canon as the X-Men movies.

For Hoult, not playing Beast again might be a bummer seeing as they had only recently found thee best way to put his blue prosthetic make up on! "I loved the prosthetics at first. It started off in the first movie taking three to four hours to go on," Hoult said. "By the last movie we did, it was only about two hours to get on ... but it was still hot and claustrophobic to work in. So, that made it tough at times."

