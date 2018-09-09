‘X-Men’: Anna Paquin Comments on Potential Rogue Return

The X-Men movie timeline might be a little out of whack, and the roster of characters a little confusing, but that doesn’t mean we all wouldn’t love to see a return of some of the franchise’s original stars. Could it actually happen?

This is the question Variety asked Anna Paquin, who starred in the original X-Men trilogy as Rogue. She’s been gone from the franchise since it underwent a reboot in First Class (save for a series of deleted scenes in Days of Future Past), and fans have always wondered whether or not they would see her take on the character one more time.

Paquin’s answer came with both good and bad news. On the one hand, she confirmed that she loves the character and would definitely return if given the opportunity. On the other hand, that window of opportunity might have already closed.

“If there was a way that it made sense for my character to be in the world, of course,” Paquin said. “I feel like that’s my film family, because I’ve been making those movies since I was 16. But there’s been so many spinoffs and reboots and TV shows, so I’m not sure where Rogue or the other original characters fit into the current plotlines, so it’s probably not going to happen.”

Not only has the franchise moved on to a different cast, but the future of the entire property is currently up in the air. With Disney having purchased Fox earlier this year, Marvel Studios will soon have the rights to the X-Men characters once again. Once that happens, it’s likely that the current series of films will end, allowing Marvel to cast new actors and introduce the mutants into the MCU.

With that in mind, it’s likely Paquin and her fellow X-Men co-stars would never have the chance to reprise their roles. However, just like Paquin, fans need to take the “never say never” approach, because there’s no telling how Marvel will handle the characters once they are thrust into the same universe as the Avengers.

The next X-Men film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2019.