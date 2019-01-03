Marvel May Have Introduced the X-Men’s Most Powerful Villain Ever

Marvel may have just introduced the X-Men‘s deadliest foe ever.

SPOILERS for Uncanny X-Men #8 by Matthew Rosenberg, Kelly Thompson, Ed Brisson, RB Silva, and Rachelle Rosenberg follow.

The events of Uncanny X-Men‘s “Disassembled” arc have pitted the X-Men against X-Man, aka Nate Grey. X-Man is a powerful telepath from the dead timeline known as the Age of Apocalypse.

Legion, the powerful but mentally unstable mutant telepath and son of Professor X, has also reappeared. Though the X-Men sought to sideline Legion, some of their students freed him and helped him confront X-Man.

Legion appeared to have sent X-Man and several of the X-Men students back to the Age of Apocalypse. X-Man and those students became trapped in that post-apocalyptic reality. While a year passed for them, only a few minutes have passed in reality.

Within the Age of Apocalypse, X-Man is powerless. The young X-Men debate whether to kill X-Man or help him regain their powers. The fight ends when Bishop arrives on the scene to try to rescue them.

At this point, X-Man begins to realize something isn’t right. While the young mutants were all transformed by their transference to the Age of Apocalypse, Bishop is the same as he was in reality. X-Man realizes that this world is all in Legion’s mind. As the most powerful telepath in the world, X-Man begins to fight back against Legion’s fractured psyche.

X-Man manages to take control of Legion’s mind. He expels the other X-Men and undoes Legion’s facsimile of the Age of Apocalypse. In the real world, X-Man takes control of Legion’s body, which is physically changed by the appearance of X-Man’s white hair streak and chest tattoo.

X-Man is already a mutant powerful enough to alter reality, as seen with his controversial move to erase religion from the planet. Now he’s in possession of Legion’s own considerable psychic gifts as well as multiple personalities worth of mutant powers.

Legion also has a history of reshaping reality to his own whims. He created the original Age of Apocalypse by traveling back in time and killing his own father. He also created the Age of X reality. Now X-Man has the power of two reality-warping mutants. With all this power at his disposal, it seems we are officially on the path to Age of X-Man.

Uncanny X-Men #8 is on sale now.