X-Men Hasbro Marvel Legends NY Toy Fair Releases Are Available to Pre-Order

Hasbro has unveiled a wave of X-Men Marvel Legends figures at New York Toy Fair 2019, and the first item that we need to talk about is the Family Matters 3-Pack featuring Magneto and his two children Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch.

Right off the bat we have to say that we love the classic look of these 6-inch features. Beyond that, the Magneto figure comes with an alternate head sculpt and effects pieces. Scarlet Witch also comes with bonus effects pieces while Quicksilver includes a pair of alternate hands. The Family Matters set is an Amazon exclusive that’s available to pre-order right here for $59.99 with a ship date of July 1st. However, it isn’t the only X-Men Marvel Legends release Hasbro had on tap today…

Next up we have the X-Men Caliban Build-A-Figure wave that includes Beast, Gambit, Jubilee, Weapon X, Blink, Forge, and Skullbuster – with several of the features featuring an awesome X-Men: The Animated Series-style look. Below you’ll find an image of the completed Caliban Build-A-Figure along with Amazon pre-order links for each individual character (shipping slated for May 1st):

• Weapon X

• Beast

• Gambit

• Jubilee

• Blink

• Forge

• Skullbuster

Collectors can also grab the complete wave with 2x Gambit at Entertainment Earth while supplies last. If Amazon sells out, you can also grab the figures there individually. Outside of the BAF wave, look for a classic Mystique figure to hit Walgreens as an exclusive soon.

On a related note, Hasbro unveiled Marvel Legends Vehicles figures featuring Professor X and Deadpool (and Dogpool and Squirrelpool) last month, and the Deadpool with Scooter is still available to pre-order on Amazon for $39.99 with shipping slated for March 1st.

At the moment, the Professor X with Hover Chair figure is a little harder to get, though it is still available to pre-order at Gamestop for $44.99 at the time of writing. However, if you’re a collector, you might want to grab the Marvel Legends Ultimate Action Figures with Vehicles Wave 1 set from Entertainment Earth, since they are very particular about mint condition packaging. The wave includes two of the Deadpool figures and one Professor X for $119.99 with free shipping. It’s currently out of stock, but you can still place an order for the next shipment.

