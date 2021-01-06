Zack Snyder Reveals Which Marvel Property Would Make Him Join the MCU

✖

Both literally and figuratively, filmmaker Zack Snyder is a defining figure in the world of DC Comics, as he not only serves as a producer and director on a number of DC Extended Universe properties, but he also largely set the tone of the franchise that other filmmakers attempt to emulate. Despite those allegiances, Snyder isn't entirely opposed to developing a project for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having recently detailed that the project that could convince him get involved with Marvel Studios would be the opportunity to bring Frank Miller's Elektra Lives Again to life, though we really shouldn't expect that project to happen for a number of reasons.

“I would choose Elektra Lives Again. Do you know that Frank Miller comic book? It’s a graphic novel about Elektra," Snyder shared with ComicBook Debate. "Daredevil is having these dreams about Elektra coming back to life, and it’s really cool and weird … it’s just cool, and beautiful. That’s what I would do. No one cares, but that’s what I would do.”

One of the first complications with this specific storyline is the status of both Daredevil and Elektra within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Netflix entered the MCU fray with their Daredevil series, which paved the way for subsequent series like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, with that debut series earning a widespread following. Much to the delight of fans, the second season of Daredevil introduced Elektra, as longtime fans know the blind superhero's journey was intrinsically linked with the character. Unfortunately, Netflix opted not to renew Daredevil after its third season, with all of the streaming service's Marvel series also getting scrapped.

While Marvel has yet to confirm plans for the characters, it's only a matter of time before Daredevil, Elektra, and other Netflix heroes join the MCU, but given how much fans loved Charlie Cox and Elodie Yung's portrayals of their characters, it's unknown if their roles will be recast or they'll get to reprise their characters alongside the rest of the MCU.

Snyder's own future presents other complications, as he also detailed to ComicBook Debate that he has no plans to direct more DC movies at the moment, as he has moved on to other projects he's more passionate about. Understandably, this might spark speculation that he has no interest in comic book movies anymore, but with filmmaker James Gunn directing Guardians of the Galaxy films and then The Suicide Squad, there's already a precedent for a filmmaker dabbling in both franchises.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to debut on HBO Max this year.

