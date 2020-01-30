Toy Story 3 Fans Spent 8 Years Crafting Stop-Motion Shot-for-Shot Remake

Toy Story 3 has been out of theaters for a long time, but two brothers decided to recreate the film in the best way they knew how. Morgan and Mason McGrew did the entire movie in stop-motion over the course of eight years. It’s wild to think that such a thing could be completed by just a couple of people, but the proof is right here. The McGrews began this project as teenagers using iPhone cameras. Watching the end result of this will knock you out of your seat. So much love went into the project from finding a solution to how the characters’ mouths will move to the incinerator scene that doesn’t leave a dry eye in the house. Best of all, Disney gave the brothers permission to release their full project online so that other fans could marvel at this achievement.

Josh Cooley directed the next film and he was adamant that it completes the saga of Woody and Buzz as friends. Way back in Toy Story both of their lives changed forever when Buzz entered Andy’s room. But, this film sees them bidding each other farewell on great terms. Cooley told Comicbook.com about the end and explained why this is it.

"Well, I think that the end of 3, which I love, and first did not see a fourth film, but it's the end of Woody's arc with Andy," Cooley began. "It's the completion of his being able to let go of Andy, but there is more to Woody. He's been such a loyal toy, like so good to the point where he had blinders on, and so this was like, can we show him that everything that he has feared for entire quadrilogy is actually, Bo is that. Bo has become that lost toy that he was freaking out about in the first film and now he's able to open his eyes and go like, 'Wow, there is a bigger world out there. I can basically go from taking care of one kid in a bedroom to taking care of multiple kids everywhere.' So that felt like a big change and a completion of his arc."

Tom Hanks was also very reflective as the film made it’s way to theaters. The fourth installment was always going to involve some water works, but people wondered if the series had used up all that goodwill on part three.

“This is the end of the series and I had gotten some texts from Tim Allen,” Hanks recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “These texts that say, ‘Have you recorded yet? Have you been in? Have you had a session yet?’ I said, 'No, not yet.’ [Allen says] ‘Wait until you see those last pages. Tough one, tough one. And it was! The last few sessions we’re saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz and Bonnie’s room and Andy and everybody. And it was emotional.”

