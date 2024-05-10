A Quiet Place: Day One Will Answer This Mystery About Part II

A Quiet Place: Day One isn't just an origin story for the post-alien invasion world featured in the first two movies. The film also acts as an origin for one of the most intriguing characters from A Quiet Place Part II. Actor Djimon Hounsou plays a man in that film who runs an entire colony of survivors, and he ultimately lends a major hand to Evelyn and her family late in the movie. The only thing we know about him, though, is that he came from New York. His name isn't even mentioned in Part II.

That will change in A Quiet Place: Day One, as the nameless man will finally be given a name on-screen. While speaking to EW, Day One director Michael Sarnoski confirmed that we'll learn a lot more about the mystery man this time around.

"We do get to learn his name," Sarnoski said of Hounsou's character. "I won't tell you what it is."

The director talked about how the mysterious man from Part II was really a launching point for the whole story in Day One. He mentions something in Part II about the things that happened in New York when the aliens first arrived, and this film shows exactly that.

"That was definitely a jumping-off point for a lot of things," Sarnoski explained. "Then we took it into our own direction to explore, but [Hounsou] certainly plays the same character he is in the second movie. It's not his twin or anything like that. He's there and we get to learn a little bit more about that backstory and how that group of people started out."

While Hounsou's character is one that we've seen in A Quiet Place before, that won't be the case for the rest of the cast. Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn are playing new characters to the franchise. The same can be said for Alex Wolff, whose character helps bring the family element of A Quiet Place to the forefront.

"I can say that Alex Wolff plays a friend to Lupita's character who goes through some craziness that they have to deal with together," the director said. "The biggest thing for me was that the first two films very much circle around a family and these people that have established relationships. I wanted to explore a little more of what it would look like for strangers to have to go through the end of the world together."