Fast & Furious Fans are Freaking Out Over the F9 Trailer

By Spencer Perry

Universal Pictures put together a daring plan to promote the trailer for F9, the ninth film in The Fast Saga and the tenth overall in the Fast & Furious franchise, and according to fans it was worth the hour wait. After listening to a few live performances and bearing witness to cast interviews (and countless teases that the trailer was coming), it finally arrived and it made the biggest possible splash it could have.

Included in the 3+ minute trailer are some dramatic and truly outrageous developments for the series including: Dom and Letty now have a son named after the late Paul Walker's Brian, John Cena's Jakob is revealed to be Dom's long-lost brother, also he's teamed up with Charlize Theron's Cipher, giant flipping trucks, cars with actual rockets strapped to them, a magnet plane that carries another car, a car crossing a suspension bridge as it collapses, and even the return of the fan-favorite (and previously thought dead) Han Lue. Needless to say, there's a lot going on, and fans have a lot of thoughts. We've collected the best for you below!

F9, which is the official title for the movie and the shortest of the series, is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020.

The film stars returning cast members Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Oscar winner Charlize Theron. F9 also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

Slide 1 of 11Absolutely ridiculous
Slide 2 of 11How did they see him?
Slide 3 of 11ALL THE MONEY
Slide 4 of 11So dumb, can't wait
Slide 5 of 11Humble beginnings
Slide 6 of 11Trucks on trucks on trucks
Slide 7 of 11They really did that
Slide 8 of 11Two tickets for the hype train
Slide 9 of 11Need some time off
Slide 10 of 11Is The Rock coming back?
Slide 11 of 11There's always gas in the tank

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Start the Conversation

of