Fast & Furious Fans are Freaking Out Over the F9 Trailer
Universal Pictures put together a daring plan to promote the trailer for F9, the ninth film in The Fast Saga and the tenth overall in the Fast & Furious franchise, and according to fans it was worth the hour wait. After listening to a few live performances and bearing witness to cast interviews (and countless teases that the trailer was coming), it finally arrived and it made the biggest possible splash it could have.
Included in the 3+ minute trailer are some dramatic and truly outrageous developments for the series including: Dom and Letty now have a son named after the late Paul Walker's Brian, John Cena's Jakob is revealed to be Dom's long-lost brother, also he's teamed up with Charlize Theron's Cipher, giant flipping trucks, cars with actual rockets strapped to them, a magnet plane that carries another car, a car crossing a suspension bridge as it collapses, and even the return of the fan-favorite (and previously thought dead) Han Lue. Needless to say, there's a lot going on, and fans have a lot of thoughts. We've collected the best for you below!
F9, which is the official title for the movie and the shortest of the series, is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020.
The film stars returning cast members Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Oscar winner Charlize Theron. F9 also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.
F9 looks absolutely ridiculous, and I wouldn't have it any other way. When you've got magnet stealth planes and swinging cars and brotherly clashes, I'm all in. Plus that tag at the end!https://t.co/06dp6rTI37— Kevin Lever (@kevinlever) January 31, 2020
I'm officially DEADDDD!!!!@JohnCena you killed it!!!!— Prarthana Smriti (@PrarthanaSmriti) January 31, 2020
May 22 seems like a DECADE away!!!! #F9 #FastAndFurious#JohnCena https://t.co/leparrgkMT
Me yesterday: another fast and furious movie? 😒🙄
Me Today: ARE FREAKIN KIDDING ME!!! ROCKET CARS?! JOHN CENA?! JUSTICE FOR HAN!! #F9 TAKE ALL MY MONEY🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/Q4lfY4PIko— Cris Parker (@3CFilmReview) January 31, 2020
The #FastAndFurious9 trailer looks so freaking stupid. I also can’t wait to see it. #DumbisFun— T.M. Powell (@tmpowellmedia) January 31, 2020
It's funny how #FastAndFurious9 started out as a dude stealing DVDs in a street race and now has John Cena and The Rock doing Tarzan swings off a cliff in a car with superhuman soldiers trying to destroy the world. pic.twitter.com/mnjEcRCxAn— KreekCraft 🌟 #CodeRealKreek (@KreekCraft) January 31, 2020
"Yo dawg, I heard you liked the truck flip from THE DARK KNIGHT. Well we took your truck flip and put a bunch of other trucks on it so you can enjoy watching all these trucks flip at the same time." #FastAndFurious9 pic.twitter.com/GVSrqfP84u— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 31, 2020
I didn’t think the new #FastAndFurious9 movie could be anymore ridiculous then it’s predecessors and I was proved wrong. pic.twitter.com/4UkNqA194L— Randall D (@Grrrrandall) January 31, 2020
You best believe that @TheFastSaga trailer got me even more excited then I already was. #fastandfurious9 #fast9— Amila Palic (@amila_palic) January 31, 2020
I need to take that week off from work.
Also, what a twist at the end of the trailer#FastAndFurious9 #Fast9 https://t.co/zSIWbtgS1F— Ryan Cleary (@Ryan_Cleary) January 31, 2020
Seeing @JohnCena in the new #FastAndFurious9 trailer has me thinking will @TheRock come and lay the smackdown on him— Andrew (@dobba31389) January 31, 2020
I have not gotten tired of the #FastAndFurious franchise??? like i know i should be??? but i’m ALWAYS entertained???? #FastAndFurious9— austin nelson (@austinCLGnelson) January 31, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!