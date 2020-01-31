Fast & Furious Fans are Freaking Out Over the F9 Trailer

Universal Pictures put together a daring plan to promote the trailer for F9, the ninth film in The Fast Saga and the tenth overall in the Fast & Furious franchise, and according to fans it was worth the hour wait. After listening to a few live performances and bearing witness to cast interviews (and countless teases that the trailer was coming), it finally arrived and it made the biggest possible splash it could have.

Included in the 3+ minute trailer are some dramatic and truly outrageous developments for the series including: Dom and Letty now have a son named after the late Paul Walker's Brian, John Cena's Jakob is revealed to be Dom's long-lost brother, also he's teamed up with Charlize Theron's Cipher, giant flipping trucks, cars with actual rockets strapped to them, a magnet plane that carries another car, a car crossing a suspension bridge as it collapses, and even the return of the fan-favorite (and previously thought dead) Han Lue. Needless to say, there's a lot going on, and fans have a lot of thoughts. We've collected the best for you below!

F9, which is the official title for the movie and the shortest of the series, is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020.

The film stars returning cast members Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Oscar winner Charlize Theron. F9 also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.