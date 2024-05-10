Jurassic World Evolution 3 Is in the Works

A third Jurassic World Evolution game is in-development by Frontier Developments, the developer and publisher behind the successful Jurassic World Evolution 1 & 2 games, as well as similar titles like Planet Zoo and Planet Coaster, and more. Per the game announcement, the license has been signed between Frontier and Universal Products & Experiences, with a release window set for the game as well.

"We are delighted to reveal that we are developing a third Jurassic World game to extend our collaborative relationship with Universal Products & Experiences for our best-selling game franchise," Jonny Watts, Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Developments said in the third game's announcement. "Our Jurassic World Evolution game franchise has showcased great creative and technical expertise in CMS games and the strength of our select, develop, launch, and nurture strategy in the genre. I very much look forward to providing more information on our exciting plans for the franchise in the future."

The third Jurassic World will release in Frontier's Fiscal Year 2026, as early as June 1st, 2025 and as late as May 31st, 2026, mentioning that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have set the premiere of their new Jurassic World film for July 2nd, 2025.

While the announcement doesn't include any specific details regarding the characters, storyline, and most importantly dinosaurs for their third game in the franchise, we can note that most recently in the past that Jurassic World Evolution 2 took place in the canon timeline before the events of Jurassic World Dominion, where dinosaurs are wandering the United States. If the third game entry is part of the overall franchise canon, we'll likely see this game centered on the new movie in some way. The upcoming movie will be directed by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards, with Jurassic Park writer David Koepp, returning for the script.

The announcement also notes that Frontier has spent the last twelve months refining its strategy to focus on the company's leading position in the creative management simulation (CMS) genre. Frontier expects to release one new CMS game per year over the next three financial years. An unannounced own-IP CMS game set for this financial year is noted to be on track and Frontier expects to announce the game in the coming months, the newly announced third Jurassic World game for financial year 2026, and another unannounced game for financial year 2027.