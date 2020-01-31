Jurassic World 3: Colin Trevorrow Shares Video Of Baby Dinosaur

Pre-production continues on the upcoming Jurassic World 3 and director Colin Trevorrow has returned to social media with another special look. The filmmaker behind the first movie in the new series revealed a video last month showing off an animatronic dinosaur that would appear in the new film, but it lacked one major thing, skin. Now the director has debuted another video from the creature effects shop on the film with a full sized animatronic dinosaur (complete with skin) and it's going to be a dinosaur to keep your eye on in the new film especially since adorable baby creatures are all the rage now. Check out the video of the dinosaur below!

Trevorrow has previously been outspoken about making sure the practical effects are used in the new films, as the blend of animated dinosaurs and animatronic ones has been a trademark of the series since the first film in 1993. This practice was first established by Trevorrow for 2015's Jurassic World and used once again in the J.A. Bayona-directed sequel, Fallen Kingdom.

“There will be animatronics for sure. We’ll follow the same general rule as all of the films in the franchise which is the animatronic dinosaurs are best used when standing still or moving at the hips or the neck,” Trevorrow previously told Jurassic Outpost ahead of Fallen Kingdom. “They can’t run or perform complex physical actions, and anything beyond that you go to animation. The same rules applied in Jurassic Park.”

While the new film is assuredly the third in the Jurassic World trilogy, because of the return of franchise veterans like Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, the director has also said that it is also absolutely Jurassic Park 6.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm, and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow previously confirmed to Empire. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it ‘Jurassic Park VI’, because it is.”

The trio from the original Jurassic Park will join up with Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing along with returning Fallen Kingdom cast members Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez and Justice Smith as Franklin Webb. BD Wong will also return as Dr. Henry Wu.

Jurassic World 3 is currently set to land in theaters on June 11, 2021.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!