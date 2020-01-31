Jurassic World 3 Director Colin Trevorrow Claims Fan Correctly Guessed Movie's Title

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who next returns to the Jurassic Park sequel franchise with the still-untitled Jurassic World 3, claims the threequel's title was correctly guessed on a Twitter thread speculating possible names. Following the events of the J.A. Bayona-directed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which ended with Maisie (Isabella Sermon) freeing caged dinosaurs to prevent their extermination, the scientifically resurrected creatures once again roam the Earth. Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) — who returns in Jurassic World 3 alongside Jurassic Park colleagues Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) — said humans and dinosaurs would be forced to co-exist, ominously adding humanity has entered a new era: Jurassic World.

"Wow, somebody in this thread actually got it. Respect," Trevorrow tweeted when replying to a lengthy thread of suggested titles. In a subsequent, Trevorrow confirmed the film's title has already been set.

User @JurassicJames1 nominated such titles as Jurassic World: Survival and Jurassic World: Clash of Worlds, prompting numerous responses. User @TheHoyt08 nominated When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth, a nod to the original Jurassic Park, as well as Edge of Chaos.

Jurassic World: New Era was suggested by user @enriqpr100, followed by Jurassic World: New Dawn from @jurassiraptor. Similarly, @movieposterguy nominated Jurassic World: Dawn of a New Era.

Wow, somebody in this thread actually got it. Respect. — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) January 26, 2020

User @jp_informer, a Jurassic franchise news source, speculates Trevorrow hinted at the film's subtitle — New Era — when congratulating a newly-married couple who had a Jurassic-themed wedding. "Aw, congratulations," Trevorrow wrote when responding to the newlywed couple's tweet. "New era."

Aw, congratulations. New era. — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) June 30, 2019

My prediction: I think he just did on the sly. “Jurassic World: New Era” as the title for the third film. — Jurassic Informer (@jp_informer) July 1, 2019

"When I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe we’re gonna make that movie," returning star Chris Pratt, who plays Owen, previously told MTV News. "I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of Fallen Kingdom. 'Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs, but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?'"

"And we jump forward and it's like, 'Oh, oh right. Oh, damn,'" Pratt continued. "Colin’s been working his butt off on it and it’s going to be pretty epic.”

Jurassic World 3 opens June 11, 2021.

