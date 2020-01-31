Top Gun: Maverick Trailer for Super Bowl 2020 Released

Super Bowl Sunday is finally upon us, which means its time for food, football, and plenty of new commercials. Plenty of the latest movies or TV shows are set to be hyped up during the big game -- including the long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Paramount has released a new look at the upcoming film, which will see Tom Cruise returning to the iconic role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. You can check out below.

The film will see Pete pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Joining him will be an array of new pilots, including Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick's late partner, Goose.

The cast of Top Gun: Maverick also includes Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Lewis Pullman.

“I’m so excited about it! I’m making it, and I go to work and I’m like, ‘This is great,’” Connelly recently said of the film last year. “It was wonderful and it was reassuring because I felt like, ‘Oh yeah, this is gonna work, because, the way they’re approaching it, the way they’re talking about it, the way they’re shooting it, it made me happy and I think it’ll make fans happy. It really feels… I really believe in the direction they’re taking it... It’s been really fun. [Tom is] so passionate about what he’s doing. He’s so committed. He’s so dedicated. I have so much respect for that. It’s really been a privilege.

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Edward Miller, and Zack Stentz. Mission: Impossible - Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie oversaw the film's reshoots.

What do you think of the latest look at Top Gun: Maverick? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Top Gun: Maverick will arrive in theaters on June 26th.

