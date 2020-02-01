Fast & Furious Fan Theory Predicts Tenth Movie Is an Epic Crossover Like Captain America: Civil War

All roads lead to civil war in Fast & Furious 10, according to one fan's prediction for the tenth and final movie in the mainline Fast Saga. Like Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War — which explored a schism between the Avengers, splitting the team into warring factions led by Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) — this pitch proposes F10 will bring together the ride-or-die crew led by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the newly assembled team steered by Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, in a conflict sparked over the return of the believed dead Han (Sung Kang).

The theory, from Shaun Wren (@Shaun_Wren) on Twitter, predicts F10 is centered on Han seeking revenge on Shaw, who was revealed to be responsible for Han's apparent death. Retconning Han's death in a car crash in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, a post-credits scene in Fast & Furious 6 depicted Shaw targeting Han as part of a vendetta against Toretto and crew for nearly killing younger brother Owen Shaw (Luke Evans).

Because Deckard saved Toretto's son Brian from cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron) in The Fate of the Furious before teaming with Hobbs to thwart the plans of Brixton Lore (Idris Elba) when saving the world in Hobbs & Shaw, Hobbs would vouch for Deckard, a decorated former British military officer who regrets his villainy-filled past.

But Dom — who already allowed the elder Shaw brother to sit down with the extended family for dinner at the close of Fate of the Furious, showing gratitude for the safe return of his young son — would side with his familia, causing a rift between the Toretto and Hobbs camps.

The 10th Fast movie will be centred on Han getting revenge on Shaw. Hobbs won't allow it, Dom will say something about family. This leads to a Dom Fast family vs the Shaw's (Evans & Kirby return) ft Hobbs & Ryan Reynolds (bc bff) before teaming up to take on Eteon. #Fast9 — Shaun Wren (@Shaun_Wren) January 31, 2020

On one side would be Toretto and sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), tech geniuses Tej (Ludacris), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Han, with Hobbs leading a crew consisting of the Shaw clan — Deckard, Owen, sister Hattie (Vanessa Kirby) and matriarch Queenie (Helen Mirren) — as well as Hobbs' CIA buddy Locke (Ryan Reynolds).

Both sides would ultimately put aside their differences to take on Eteon, the far-reaching terrorist organization who created a highly lethal pathogen that would have wiped out half the world's population if not for the intervention of Hobbs and the Shaw siblings in Hobbs & Shaw.

Johnson and Statham are not expected to appear in F9, the result of filming conflicts with Hobbs & Shaw. Johnson has hinted Hobbs will return in Fast & Furious 10, where he could have a showdown with Jakob Toretto (John Cena), Dom and Mia's bad brother.

F9 races into theaters May 22. F10 follows April 2, 2021.

