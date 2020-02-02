Bill & Ted Face the Music Teaser Released Online

Orion Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for Bill and Ted Face the Music, the third installment in the decades-old franchise starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, which hits theaters in August. Up to this point, we know very little about the plot of the film itself, and this teaser (which appears to be tied into a star-studded Walmart ad in which Alex WInter's character Bill S. Preston, Esq. appears) doesn't change that, relying on audio and imagery from Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure to get fans excited about the long-awaited follow-up from the original film's writer, Ed Solomon, with Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot.

In the movie, Bill and Ted -- now creeping past middle age and still not the legendary rock gods that the original movie had promised -- have to work with their daughters to try and figure out how to write the music that will save the world. It will somehow -- we aren't sure exactly how -- once again require their time-traveling phone booth to make it happen.

“They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time,” co-writer Chris Matheson said. “Now an emissary from the future comes and says, ‘You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.’”

Here's the synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music:

"The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21, 2020.

