Mad Max Franchise Reuniting on Same Streaming Service Ahead of Furiosa Release

George Miller's iconic Mad Max universe is set to continue in theaters this summer with the highly anticipated debut of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Instead of focusing on Max, however, this new film is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, following the events of the heroic character played by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy now takes over as a younger version of the character and fans are excited to see what her solo film has in store. In the lead-up to its May 24th release, a lot of folks will probably want to watch through the Mad Max films again, and the Max streaming service is going to make that easier.

Right now, only Mad Max: Fury Road is available to stream on Max. That will change on May 1st. The streaming service recently released the lineup of movies and TV shows joining its roster in the month of May, and all three of the original Mad Max movies are on the list.

All three of Miller's films that feature Mel Gibson as the titular Max will be arriving on Warner Bros. Discovery service. Beginning May 1st, subscribers will have access to Mad Max, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, and Mad Max Beyond the Thunderdome. Fury Road is remaining on Max, putting all four films in the franchise on the same streaming service and making the full series binge a lot easier for fans.

The Mad Max films are far from the only titles set to join Max in the next month.

