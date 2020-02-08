Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of February 9)

It's a light week on the Netflix front, with just a few films and series sprinkled throughout the week. Things start off strong on Sunday with the fourth season of Better Call Saul and Dreamworks' Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama, the later of which is a Netflix original. Nothing hits the streamer on Monday and come Wednesday, Netflix will finally release the long-anticipated follow-up to To All the Boys.

There's new seasons of Narcos: Mexico and Cable Girls on tap for this week on Thursday and Friday, respectively, before the original sci-fi classic Starship Troopers swoops in just in time for the weekend on Saturday.

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week. What are you looking forward to binging most this week? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments!