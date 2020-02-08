Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of February 9)

It’s a light week on the Netflix front, with just a few films and series sprinkled throughout the week. Things start off strong on Sunday with the fourth season of Better Call Saul and Dreamworks’ Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama, the later of which is a Netflix original. Nothing hits the streamer on Monday and come Wednesday, Netflix will finally release the long-anticipated follow-up to To All the Boys.

There’s new seasons of Narcos: Mexico and Cable Girls on tap for this week on Thursday and Friday, respectively, before the original sci-fi classic Starship Troopers swoops in just in time for the weekend on Saturday.

Sunday, February 9

Better Call Saul, Season Four

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama*

Polaroid

Tuesday, February 11

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA*

Q Ball

Wednesday, February 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You*

Thursday, February 13

Dragon Quest Your Story

Love is Blind

Narcos: Mexico, Season Two*

Friday, February 14

Cable Girls, Final Season*

Isi * Ossi*

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon*

Saturday, February 15

Starship Troopers

* Denotes Netflix Original