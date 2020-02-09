Oscars 2020: Toy Story 4 Wins Best Animated Feature Film

The 2020 Academy Awards officially kicked off on Sunday night, as movie fans were eager to see what took home the top prizes. This year, that question has been kind of up in the air, with no clear frontrunner in quite a few of the categories. That has especially been the case for Best Animated Feature Film, a category that has seen different films win at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, and other pre-Oscars events. Ultimately, Toy Story 4 took home the top prize, beating out other nominees How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Lost My Body, Klaus, and Missing Link.

It's hard to deny that the past year brought quite a lot of interesting feats in the world of animation, as well as some controversy about what qualifies as "animated". This was especially the case for Disney's live-action take on The Lion King, which was thrown into the animated category at the 2020 Golden Globes for its use of photorealistic CGI.

Toy Story 4 took the franchise into some unexpected territory, as Buzz, Woody, and company went on a brand new adventure. While some thought that the film would be unnecessary after the emotional ending of Toy Story 3, the film took fans by surprise -- and seems to have created a fully final ending.

"Well, I think that the end of 3, which I love, and first did not see a fourth film, but it's the end of Woody's arc with Andy," director Josh Cooley explained to ComicBook.com last year. "It's the completion of his being able to let go of Andy, but there is more to Woody. He's been such a loyal toy, like so good to the point where he had blinders on, and so this was like, can we show him that everything that he has feared for entire quadrilogy is actually, Bo is that. Bo has become that lost toy that he was freaking out about in the first film and now he's able to open his eyes and go like, 'Wow, there is a bigger world out there. I can basically go from taking care of one kid in a bedroom to taking care of multiple kids everywhere.' So that felt like a big change and a completion of his arc."

